Health-care workers at St. Luke’s McCall and Cascade Medical Center this week received vaccines to guard against catching COVID-19.
Workers at St. Luke’s McCall received the vaccine on Wednesday, St. Luke’s McCall Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Amber Green said. The number of employees receiving the vaccine was not available.
“For the first time in March, we are all excited that there is now a light at the end of the tunnel,” Green said.
Dec. 24, The Star-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.