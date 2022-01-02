Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Twin Ridge Rural Fire Department, along with Clearwater County Sheriff and Ambulance, responding to a house fire at 638 Huckleberry Butte Road.

Upon arrival Twin Ridge found the house fully engulfed in flames and beyond salvaging. Due to limited access caused by icy roads and snow, the firefighters laid out 1,400 feet of hose to protect adjacent buildings, including a shop and two storage buildings, plus a number of vehicles and a boat, which were saved.

-Dec. 29, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments