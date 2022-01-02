On Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Twin Ridge Rural Fire Department, along with Clearwater County Sheriff and Ambulance, responding to a house fire at 638 Huckleberry Butte Road.
Upon arrival Twin Ridge found the house fully engulfed in flames and beyond salvaging. Due to limited access caused by icy roads and snow, the firefighters laid out 1,400 feet of hose to protect adjacent buildings, including a shop and two storage buildings, plus a number of vehicles and a boat, which were saved.
-Dec. 29, Clearwater Tribune
