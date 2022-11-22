Regional News standing
U.S. Senator: Mike Crapo (R), 80.72%; David Roth (D), 12.95%; Scott Cleveland (I) 4.27%; Ray Wirtz (Con.), 1,91%; and Sierra Law (L), 0.15%.

U.S. Rep. Dist. 1: Russ Fulcher (R), 82.31%; Kaylee Peterson (D), 15.77%; and Darian Drake (L), 1.92%.

