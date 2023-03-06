Recently, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced more than $794 million in Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) formula funding for eligible Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages, and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) to carry out affordable housing activities in Tribal communities, including $4,601,187 to four grantees in Idaho, one of which was the Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai, which received $1,559,981 in funding.
"HUD is committed to supporting our tribal communities by providing resources that will help persons living in those neighborhoods thrive,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “We know these grants will not only be used to create affordable housing, but they will also provide much needed wrap-around services and solutions to complex issues.”
