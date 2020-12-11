On Dec. 10, at approximately 11:18 a.m., Clearwater County Deputies and Weippe Ambulance responded near mile marker 9.8 on Highway 11 for a report of a two-vehicle accident. Angel J. Heath, a 51-year-old female, from Weippe, was driving her 2013 Chevrolet Traveller East on Hwy 11 when she crossed center lane of travel. The driver's side of Heath's vehicle contacted a 2007 Western Star Log truck being driving by Jackson W. Greenburg, a 33-year-old male, from Grangeville. Heath and her son, a 17-year-old juvenile, were transported by Weippe Ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital where they were treated for injuries. Greenburg sustained no injuries in the crash. Heath was cited for Inattentive Driving pursuant to Idaho Code 49-1401(3).
Dec. 10, The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
