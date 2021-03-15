An ice rescue training session was held at Winchester on Saturday, March 6 with a morning classroom session then an afternoon on-hands training on Winchester Lake.
The class session was on ice rescue procedures/techniques and post-rescue medical treatment.
March 11, Lewis County Herald
