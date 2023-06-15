The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office made the following felony arrests this past weekend.
On June 9, at approximately 4:20 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to the White Bird area for a report of trespassing. After locating and speaking with the suspect, it was confirmed he had a valid Nez Perce County warrant.
Michael McReynolds, age 35, of Lewiston, Idaho was arrested for a felony warrant from Nez Perce County, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.
On June 10, at approximately 1:15 a.m., an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol on Highway 95, north of Cottonwood.
The deputy passed a vehicle going northbound, which he believed was speeding, and confirmed with radar the vehicle was traveling at 92 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. After speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and performed field sobriety tests, which he failed.
Michael Reinhardt, age 45, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested for felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor reckless driving.
June 12, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office
