Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A new archery program is coming to northern Idaho, teaching youth how to shoot indoor and outdoor targets, as well as teaching safe bow hunting practices.

Shane Mowry, a USA Archery Certified Level 2 Instructor, has been in the hunting and archery business for more than 20 years.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments