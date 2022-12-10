A new archery program is coming to northern Idaho, teaching youth how to shoot indoor and outdoor targets, as well as teaching safe bow hunting practices.
Shane Mowry, a USA Archery Certified Level 2 Instructor, has been in the hunting and archery business for more than 20 years.
This program will start in the beginning of January 2023, with signups ending on Dec. 15 of this year. It will be held two Saturdays a month.
There is an opportunity for sponsors to help support youth archery, and get their names on the T-shirts worn by the students. To learn more and find out about sponsorship opportunities, contact Shane at 208-935-8871.
Dec. 1, The Clearwater Progress
