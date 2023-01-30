Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office joined a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the expansion of a parole program for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans, an action the administration took in early January.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading the lawsuit with 19 other states, including Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. The lawsuit contends the administration’s program is illegal and will cause irreparable harm to the 20 Republican-led states.
In the release, Labrador said federal law directs the secretary of Homeland Security to exercise discretionary authority and evaluate individual immigrants on a case-by-case basis.
“The Biden administration is now attempting to create a new federal program that goes way beyond case-by-case review and potentially grants status to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. If this administration wants to amend federal immigration law, they need to ask Congress,” Labrador said in the release.
Jan. 25, Idaho Capital Sun
