Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office joined a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the expansion of a parole program for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans, an action the administration took in early January.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading the lawsuit with 19 other states, including Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. The lawsuit contends the administration’s program is illegal and will cause irreparable harm to the 20 Republican-led states.

