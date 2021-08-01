Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho ended its fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $900 million, adding to the largest surplus in state history.
State revenue collections exceeded $5 billion for the first time, representing 24.2% growth over the previous fiscal year. This growth percentage represents the single largest annual increase in General Fund revenue according to available records.
The two largest drivers of Idaho’s record surplus are income tax filings, exceeding projections by $469 million, and sales tax collections of $166 million more than forecast.
July 20, Office of the Governor of Idaho
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.