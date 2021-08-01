Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho ended its fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $900 million, adding to the largest surplus in state history.

State revenue collections exceeded $5 billion for the first time, representing 24.2% growth over the previous fiscal year. This growth percentage represents the single largest annual increase in General Fund revenue according to available records.

The two largest drivers of Idaho’s record surplus are income tax filings, exceeding projections by $469 million, and sales tax collections of $166 million more than forecast.

July 20, Office of the Governor of Idaho

