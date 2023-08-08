For the six-month period of January-June 2023, U.S. drought monitors classify most of North Central Idaho as experiencing moderate drought, with conditions expected to persist for the next three months. The region has received, on average, approximately 2/3 of the normal rainfall during this six-month period and soil moisture remains below normal levels.
January-June precipitation rankings by county for records of the past 129 years: Clearwater – 10th driest; Idaho County – 22nd driest; Latah County – 4th driest; Lewis County – 7th driest; Nez Perce County – 6th driest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.