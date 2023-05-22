From 2020 to 2021, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths doubled in Idaho. In 2022, Governor Little launched “Operation Esto Perpetua” – a new strategy to do more to protect communities against the growing drug threat. Operation Esto Perpetua brought together law enforcement, families and Idahoans in new ways to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the State of Idaho. Information on Operation Esto Perpetua can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov./operation-esto-perpetua/.
This year, as part of his “Idaho First” plan, Governor Little called for the development of a new statewide drug interdiction team at the Idaho State Police and enhanced testing and training.
