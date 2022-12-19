The State of Idaho is one of the only states that provides no general fund dollars for domestic violence services, outside of funding the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance.
On Tuesday, Boise State Criminal Justice researchers shared the results of a survey regarding crime victim needs, the Biennial Report on Victimization & Victim Services. One recommendation in the report is the legislature should appropriate flexible funding for crime victim service providers in Idaho.
