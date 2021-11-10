The Mercatus Center at George Mason University recently released new regulatory data showing Idaho widened its gap as the least regulated state in the nation.
“In my first year as governor, we surpassed South Dakota and achieved the title of least regulated state in the country. We cut or simplified 75-percent of regulations in a matter of months, transforming our administrative code. We’ve taken other steps since then to ensure Idaho regulations remain streamlined, user-friendly, and easy to understand,” Governor Brad Little said. “Here in Idaho, we are demonstrating that if you roll up your sleeves, stay focused on your goal, and work effectively with others, you can get things done. When we reduce regulatory friction, good jobs follow.”
The Mercatus data show Idaho held the line with 39,000 regulations in 2020, demonstrating the success of Governor Little’s rules moratorium over the past year. Governor Little expects cuts made this year, when finalized, will put Idaho at fewer than 35,000 regulations given the success of the first year of zero-based regulation.
Nov. 10, news release from The Office of Governor Brad Little
