BOISE – What the future may hold for rail transportation in Idaho, and the Treasure Valley area, was the focus of a legislative forum hosted by the Boise Metro Chamber on Jan. 12.
Topics included the past, present, and future of rail, funding opportunities, and revitalizing passenger rail.
Jay Fox, the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority, spoke on the benefits and statistics of Utah’s passenger train in accordance with what may come to Idaho. Fox said these trains give passengers the opportunity to become mobile but still be able to do things they cannot do while driving, such as work or a little extra sleep.
Fox said there also is a great economic return, the distribution of agricultural goods can increase, and there is an expansion of jobs.
“It’s good for economies, good for business, and good for people,” Fox told the forum.
The state and local government affairs manager for the northwest Amtrak, Chase Kitchen, looked at statistics: with train transportation, 50% fewer emissions are being released due to the decrease in cars driving, 30% fewer emissions than planes and a 6% fatality rate in relationship to that of driving.
“You can’t build enough roads to accommodate everyone,” Kitchen said.
Caldwell’s mayor, Jarom Wagoner, discussed the long-term benefits this type of expansion can have on a community, including the long-term effects on Idaho air quality, which affects everyone in the population. With fewer emissions being produced, the state’s air will become cleaner, increasing many health benefits.
The remaining question there may be from the public, is when could any or all of this happen? That is up to the community. There are the constraints of people and the constraints of the world that should be taken into consideration; however, if a rough estimate had to be given, if all goes well, Chase Kitchen estimated about 5-10 years.
The Boise Metro Chamber has been calling on Amtrak to revive Amtrak’s old “Pioneer Line,” which carried passengers from Portland to Salt Lake City until the late 1990s, and last year, Idaho leaders sent a letter to the Federal Rail Association calling for the restoration of service between Boise and Salt Lake City.
The Chamber’s legislative forum traditionally attracts a large number of state lawmakers every year, and this year was no different. Representatives, senators and Governor Little were on hand to discuss rail transportation in Idaho.
