Attorneys hired to represent the Idaho Legislature in a federal case over Idaho’s abortion ban have appealed their right to intervene in the case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to records.

The lawsuit, filed in August by the U.S. Department of Justice against the state of Idaho, argues the state’s near-total ban on abortions violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. That act requires hospitals to provide medical care to stabilize all patients who come to the hospital with a medical emergency, and if the hospital does not comply, it stands to lose funding from the federal Medicare program.

