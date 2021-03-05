LEWISTON — Idaho fish and wildlife officials are recommending that residents take down their backyard bird feeders or clean them frequently amid a salmonella outbreak that has infected songbirds across the western U.S.
The outbreak has been reported along the West Coast and as far inland as Idaho, the Lewiston Tribune reported Friday.
"I got a call from a citizen in Grangeville and another in Kamiah saying they had birds behaving strangely and matching the symptoms of salmonellosis," said Joel Sauder, a nongame biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston.
March 1, Lewiston Tribune
