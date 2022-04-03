Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Idaho Power has donated a retired Ford F350 truck to the New Meadows Fire Department, which needed a larger truck for pulling equipment and responding to emergencies in the forested, mountainous areas it serves. Energy Advisor Dylan Martin and Area Manager Kevin Carr delivered the truck to New Meadows Fire Chief Doug Buys.

Idaho Power occasionally donates retired equipment to public service agencies in the company’s service area. To learn about the company’s community giving — including information on how to apply — visit idahopower.com/community.

March 29, Idaho Power

