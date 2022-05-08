Idaho Power has announced plans to install 120 megawatts (MW) of battery storage, to come online next summer, which will help maintain reliable service during periods of high use while furthering the company’s goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045.
The batteries would be the first utility-scale storage systems in Idaho.
A 40-MW system may be located at the proposed Black Mesa solar facility in Elmore County, although the company is still evaluating potential sites. The Hemingway substation near Melba is a viable location for the other 80 MW, although other options are being considered.
May 2, Idaho Power
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.