Idaho Power has announced plans to install 120 megawatts (MW) of battery storage, to come online next summer, which will help maintain reliable service during periods of high use while furthering the company’s goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045.

The batteries would be the first utility-scale storage systems in Idaho.

A 40-MW system may be located at the proposed Black Mesa solar facility in Elmore County, although the company is still evaluating potential sites. The Hemingway substation near Melba is a viable location for the other 80 MW, although other options are being considered.

