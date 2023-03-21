A new report released to the Idaho Legislature on Thursday by the Office of Performance Evaluations found the state needs at least 3,000 more direct care workers to serve older and disabled Idahoans who rely on those professionals to remain in their homes.
The report found Idaho’s direct care workforce shortage is worse than the national average because pay is capped by Medicaid rates, which are set by the state.
