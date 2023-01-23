Regional News standing
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances.

Herndon told the committee Senate Bill 1002 would change the legal definition of abortion from the intentional termination of a pregnancy to the “intentional killing of a living human embryo or fetus in utero.” In a newsletter sent to his subscribers in late December, Herndon wrote that the bill would make the law clearer and refute arguments from opponents who say anti-abortion activists “want pregnant women to die in medical emergencies.”

