Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

In a 3-2 decision, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld Idaho’s abortion ban and the civil enforcement law allowing providers to be sued for performing abortions in an opinion released Thursday.

Justice Brody also wrote that nothing about the decision prevents the voters of Idaho from “answering the deeply moral and political question of abortion at the polls.” If the people of Idaho are dissatisfied with the new laws, she wrote, they can elect new legislators.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments