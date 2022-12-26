Idaho was the fourth state in the country to grant women the right to vote, in 1896, and the first to do so by enshrining that right as an amendment to the state constitution. It is also the only state with a state seal that was designed by a woman.
And now it’s one of few states with a monument dedicated to women’s suffrage.
The Idaho State Historical Society and the Foundation for Idaho History privately fundraised to commission the piece created by local sculptor Irene Deely.
The bronze sculpture is stretched out in a ballet-like pose and has one foot on the ground inside a shoe while her hand is outstretched holding the other shoe. Behind her are 14 stone steps with shoes that are emblematic of the decades leading up to today, beginning with a pair of moccasins that are meant to represent Native American women such as Sacagawea, the Shoshone woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
Dec. 13, Idaho Capital Sun
