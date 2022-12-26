Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Idaho was the fourth state in the country to grant women the right to vote, in 1896, and the first to do so by enshrining that right as an amendment to the state constitution. It is also the only state with a state seal that was designed by a woman.

And now it’s one of few states with a monument dedicated to women’s suffrage.

