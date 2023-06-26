A big thunderstorm passed over the town of Troy earlier this month knocking down 19 trees that completely blocked access to the popular Latah Trail.
It was the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Teakean Hand Crew to the rescue. “Our heroes don’t wear red capes, but occasionally they do wield chainsaws,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller.
