A McCall man was sentenced to one month in prison and an $8,000 fine for illegal logging operations on the Payette National Forest.
Richard Kersten, 36, plead guilty in December to theft of government property in excess of $1,000 for his part in the operation as a lookout for a group that had been illegally removing trees and creating unauthorized roads and campsites in the forest since 2018. The timber was processed and sold as firewood, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
