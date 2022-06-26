Michael Murphy missing poster

Missing poster for Michael Murphy.

 Contributed photo

Detectives with the Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help with information about the disappearance of Michael Murphy.

Michael Murphy was last seen in March 2018. At the time of his disappearance, he was living in the Lewiston/Clarkston area. Michael is a Native American male, approximately 6'2" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is of medium build and was 26 years old at the time of his disappearance.

ISP Detective Joe Lake, who has been working on Michael's case since 2019, said this about the investigation, "Michael was beloved by his family and friends, and it is our sincere hope we can locate Michael and return him to his family."

Any information about Murphy, contact ISP Detectives at 208-750-9350.

June 22, Idaho State Police

