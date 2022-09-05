Regional News standing
On Aug. 25, at approximately 5:19 p.m., The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Search and Rescue, along with Timberline Ambulance, responded to the area of Smith Ridge for a report of an injured hiker. Upon arrival in the area, it was discovered that an 83-year-old male from Weippe had broken his ankle while attempting to travel cross-country to a remote fishing location. Searchers were able to locate the man but were unable to transport him out due to nighttime darkness. The following day Deputies and Search and Rescue members were able to transport the patient out of the backcountry with the assistance of a Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter.

Aug. 29, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

