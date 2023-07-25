On July 10, inmate Clayton M Farnsworth Senior, 27, from Orofino, at the Clearwater County Jail attacked a detention deputy. The inmate caused injuries to the deputy’s head and body. The deputy was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital with serious injuries but was able to be released from the hospital later the same day. Farnsworth has been transferred to another detention facility. The Orofino Police Department is leading the investigation.
Farnsworth has been charged with battery on certain law enforcement personnel, aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon, attempted escape and persistent violator. Farnsworth is currently in custody on a $300,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.