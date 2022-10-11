Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Recently, inmates at the Idaho Correctional Institution Orofino entered vegetable and hobby craft items at the Clearwater County Fair. They did very well this year.

In the hobby craft category, they won two Best-of-Show ribbons, 36 blue, 10 red, and eight white ribbons. In the vegetables category, the McKelway Garden, inmates won one Best-of-Show ribbon, 15 blue, 10 red, and seven white ribbons.

