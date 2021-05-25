OGDEN, Utah – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service aims to revitalize local economies and support sustainable forest management in the Intermountain Region by investing $250,000 as part of the agency’s Wood Innovation and Community Forest Grant programs.
The grant funding will support engineering and installation of a new specialized lumber stacker at the Tamarack Mill’s Evergreen Forests mill outside of New Meadows. With this new equipment and improved throughput efficiency, the mill will be able to handle smaller diameter timber in shorter lengths to produce small dimensional lumber products.
"This USDA grant helps to provide valuable equipment to our local timber infrastructure. We are happy these dollars are going directly towards increasing the ability of the mill to utilize small diameter timber as this supports our efforts in proactively implementing forest restoration projects." Payette National Forest, Forest Supervisor, Linda Jackson, said.
May 17, Forest Service U.S. Department of Agriculture
