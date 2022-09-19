Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Big Canyon Fire District (BCFD) was called out Saturday, Sept. 10, around 9:30 a.m. to give mutual aid outside their district approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Peck, off Melrose Grade, until Nez Perce Fire could arrive.

Upon arrival, with the longer distance needed to travel to the house, firefighters found the ranch home completely engulfed in fire, and it was declared a total loss.

