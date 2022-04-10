A fatal officer-involved shooting in Clearwater County in January is now being reviewed by the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirmed that his office has received the reports and information from the Lewiston Police Department that investigated the fatal shooting of Michael J. Trappett, 48, of Orofino, that occurred on Jan. 31.
Trappett was killed during a confrontation with two Clearwater County deputies, who are currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
April 6, Clearwater Tribune
