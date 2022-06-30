The Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred at 11 a.m. at 1640 Washington Avenue, St. Maries, Benewah County, Idaho, on June 29.
The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and St. Maries Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 1640 Washington Avenue in St. Maries after witnesses reported a victim with a gunshot wound at this address. Officers arrived and located a 23-year-old male with a suspected gunshot wound. The male was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin were notified.
Witnesses on the scene identified a suspect, 20-year-old, Lonnie James Layman as the shooter. The suspect's vehicle was later located on the St. Joe River Road, near Calder, in Shoshone County, Idaho, abandoned. The Kootenai County SWAT team, Benewah County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshall's searched the area for the suspect. The suspect was located and apprehended this evening in Calder, Idaho, by Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies.
June 29, Idaho State Police
