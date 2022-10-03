Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:34 p.m. on Sept. 22 on Highway 11 near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County.
A 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low Boy trailer was traveling southbound when the trailer entered the northbound lane of travel. The semi was occupied by a 62-year-old male driver of Grangeville, Idaho. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. A silver 2020 Honda HR-V was traveling northbound and struck a portion of the Low Boy trailer, causing the Honda to be pushed off an embankment off the northbound shoulder. The driver was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Honda was occupied by a 78-year-old female driver of Weippe, Idaho. She was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital via air ambulance.
