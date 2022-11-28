Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Police said they have no suspect in the deaths of four U of I students. They have no weapon, or the clothes the killer wore at the crime scene. They said they are piecing together a timeline leading up to Sunday morning’s slayings. They urged the community to call in tips. They didn’t discuss a possible motive.

Police also walked back a key piece of their narrative. While maintaining, without explanation, that the homicides were a targeted attack, they said they can’t assure the public is safe. “There’s still an individual out there who committed four horrible, horrible crimes,” Moscow police chief James Fry said late Wednesday afternoon.

