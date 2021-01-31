On Jan. 21, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Orofino Ambulance, and Rescue 3 all responded to a vehicle crash about 3.5 miles up Dent Bridge Road. Orofino residents, Kathy and Rod Shields, apparently affected by a heavy fog, crashed their 2006 Hummer, after leaving the roadway. Rescue 3 performed a rope rescue to retrieve Rod from the scene of the crash, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital, with unknown injuries. The investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed at this time.
Jan. 22, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office
