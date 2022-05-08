According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson released his findings Tuesday, May 3, that the Jan. 31 officer-involved shooting of Michael J. Trappett, of Orofino, was legally justifiable. Thompson reported the Clearwater County deputies who confronted Trappett that night at the home of Trappett’s parents had reasonable and probable cause to conclude that Trappett posed ‘a threat of death or serious physical injury” to the officers or other persons.
May 4, Clearwater Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.