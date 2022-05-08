Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson released his findings Tuesday, May 3, that the Jan. 31 officer-involved shooting of Michael J. Trappett, of Orofino, was legally justifiable. Thompson reported the Clearwater County deputies who confronted Trappett that night at the home of Trappett’s parents had reasonable and probable cause to conclude that Trappett posed ‘a threat of death or serious physical injury” to the officers or other persons.

May 4, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments