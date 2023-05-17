At approximately 4:43 a.m., on Friday, May 12, Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to a complaint of shots being fired in the vicinity of Thunder Valley Drive just north of the City of Lapwai. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a deceased adult male.
The Nez Perce Tribal Police, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the circumstances of the death. Law enforcement believes this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding this incident, contact Detective Jeff Kaltenbaugh at 208-413-2501.
