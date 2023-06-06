Superintendent Paul Anselmo reported significant improvement in the Kamiah Student test scores for the Idaho Standards Achievement Test (ISAT). This year’s 11th graders tested in English Language Arts, Science and Mathematics. This year KHS has a higher percentage of students who scored at “proficient or above” than the State percentage in every category.
June 1, The Clearwater Progress
