BOISE – The Idaho Transportation Board approved a plan to issue bonds as a part of Governor Brad Little’s $1.6 billion “Leading Idaho” initiative that passed in House Bill 362 in 2021. The initiative focuses on major safety and expansion projects across the state in the next eight years. The board approved the plan during its regular monthly business meeting Thursday, Jan. 13, in Boise.
“This is another important step forward in the Governor’s funding initiative that will chip away at some needs in corridors across the state,” said Idaho Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad. “The transportation board wants the department to continuously advance additional work for any future state or federal funding opportunities. Our goal is to put all funding sources to work as quickly as possible.”
Jan. 13, Idaho Transportation Department
