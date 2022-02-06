January of this year was nothing short of exciting, with the cold weather and snow, Idaho State Police in District 2 [Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Latah counties] had their hands full. Alongside the 23 crashes taken, Troopers arrested 20 Drivers Under the Influence (DUIs) and 10 warrants. Troopers also dealt with 33 drug paraphernalia cases, 22 misdemeanor cases, and nine felony drug cases. Idaho State Police were able to provide assistance to the FBI with an arrest, as well as provided assistance to Latah County Sheriffs Office with a barricaded subject. One blood draw was completed. Troopers were sent to the Capitol in Boise, for four weeks of Capitol Security.
Feb. 3, Idaho State Police
