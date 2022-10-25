JOLT (Joy of Learning Together) Ladies’ Groups are starting up for 2022-2023.
They will be listening to podcasts or watching videos and discussing them. There are two groups, with the possibility of one more group – one on Thursday morning and one on Thursday evening.
