Daisy Bower, president of the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC), described the Youthfest planned for June 10. Bower asked for use of the park from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event is free to the public and celebrates the end of the school year and the beginning of summer. During the day, YAB plans games, bounce houses and other activities for younger kids. The late afternoon and evening will be geared toward teenagers.
April 20, The Clearwater Progress
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.