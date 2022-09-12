Regional News standing
Mayor Betty Heater held an Aug. 24 public hearing to solicit comments on the city’s proposal to petition a judge to incur debt to reconstruct the Bryan Drive booster station.

The Bryan Drive booster station project includes replacing pumps, water tanks, electrical service and adding a backup generator to the facility as described in the Nov. 2020 Community Block Development Grant application for the project. In addition to supplying water to the Baker and Bryan Drive areas, the facility will improve the overall performance of the city’s water system.

