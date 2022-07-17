Regional News standing
On Saturday, July 9, the Kamiah Municipal Airport’s annual Fly-In event hosted approximately 100 children, ages 8 to 17, with roughly five different aircraft participating. Bright young faces showed up in line joyously ready for their free flights, many for the first time and some having attended before.

July 14, The Clearwater Progress

