Seniors will register Monday, Aug. 15, 8-11 a.m. and juniors will come in from noon to 3 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, sophomores will register from 8-11 a.m. and freshmen from noon to 3 p.m. New students are asked to come in Thursday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 21, The Clearwater Progress

