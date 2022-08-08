From the IDL Maggie Creek office in Kamiah, eight persons total have been deployed: a five-man crew to Montana, and an engine and personnel to assist the Clearwater-Potlatch Protective Association (C-PTPA) which protects nearly a million acres of private, state and federal land and by contract with IDL.
Aug. 4, The Clearwater Progress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.