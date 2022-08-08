Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

From the IDL Maggie Creek office in Kamiah, eight persons total have been deployed: a five-man crew to Montana, and an engine and personnel to assist the Clearwater-Potlatch Protective Association (C-PTPA) which protects nearly a million acres of private, state and federal land and by contract with IDL.

Aug. 4, The Clearwater Progress

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments