The Kamiah Council approved a parade permit for the Irish Connection for the March 18 Irish Festival. This is the 2nd annual event on Main Street. In addition to a parade, the event will include a fun run, a leprechaun costume contest, vendor booths, street games, Irish music and dancing.

Feb. 2, The Clearwater Progress

