The Kamiah Council approved a parade permit for the Irish Connection for the March 18 Irish Festival. This is the 2nd annual event on Main Street. In addition to a parade, the event will include a fun run, a leprechaun costume contest, vendor booths, street games, Irish music and dancing.
Feb. 2, The Clearwater Progress
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.