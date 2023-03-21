Regional News standing
Lizeth (Liz) Serecero of Kamiah received the Lewis Clark State College (LCSC) Rising Women’s Leadership Student award, presented during the 6th annual Women’s Leadership Conference held on campus Friday, March 3.

Serecero is a first-generation college student, majoring in elementary education, and minoring in middle school math and Spanish.

