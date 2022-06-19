A pool reopening celebration on July 4 will begin the season. From July 4 through Saturday, July 8, it will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Beginning July 13, days would shift to Wednesday through Saturday, noon-8 p.m. throughout the summer.
The City of Kamiah plans to charge a flat rate of $3 per person per day. Children under age three will be free with a paid adult.
June 16, The Clearwater Progress
